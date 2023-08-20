KWSG Flags Off Special National Economic Livelihood Emergency Intervention

The Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, says his administration will continue to support programs directed at alleviating the socio-economic hardship of the people of Kwara State.

The Governor stated this Saturday at the flag-off of the Special National Economic Livelihood Emergency Intervention (SNELEI) for victims affected by the 2022 flood disaster and the vulnerable in Ilorin Kwara.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Mr Kayode Alabi, the Governor affirmed his administration’s willingness to partner with organisations or persons committed to the state’s development.

He applauded National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) for the Enumeration Exercise to identify victims affected by the flood disaster in twelve Local Government areas in the State and capture data on the vulnerable to bring assistance to them.

The Governor reiterated that the sad flood incident of 2022 affected many communities across the state, with the majority of the people displaced and their farmlands and crops destroyed, leading to the loss of investments worth millions of naira.

AbdulRahaman, however, commended the Federal Government through NEMA for timely intervention and urged the beneficiaries to use the items judiciously.

He recalled that the Kwara State Government had similarly supported victims of natural disasters.

Mr Ephriam Tony, who represented the Director General of NEMA, highlighted that the intervention is to drive the sustainable socio-economic resilience of Kwara State, most importantly, vulnerable individuals.