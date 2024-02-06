Kwara: Wife of Slain Olukoro of Koro Kingdom Rescued

The abducted wife of the late Olukoro of Koro Kingdom in Kwara State, Oba Olusegun Aremu-Cole, has been freed from captivity. She was rescued alongside another abducted individual in a joint operation involving the police, army, DSS, vigilantes, and hunters.

The successful operation also led to the apprehension of 13 male suspects, who are currently under police custody pending further investigation.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Kwara Command, DSP Ejire-Adeyemi Toun, it was confirmed that the rescued victims have been safely reunited with their families and are in good health.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police for Kwara State, Victor Olaiya, has assured the public that those responsible for the heinous abduction will be brought to justice. The commissioner reiterated the commitment of law enforcement agencies to ensuring the safety and security of all residents in Kwara State.