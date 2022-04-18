Kwara TV Now Runs 24-hour Live Broadcast

The Kwara State Government under the leadership of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has revived the state-owned television station, Kwara TV after a long absence off air.

Governor AbdulRazaq on assumption of office promised to reposition all the state-owned media houses, including the Kwara TV.

25-year-old Kwara State Television is now back on a 24-hour live broadcast with local content that aligns with the core values and culture of the good people of Kwara State. Thanks to the commitment of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq who kept his promise to bring the station back to life, especially with the new studio that is expected to provide top-quality services.