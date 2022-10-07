Kwara Trains Digital Literacy Instructors

Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (KWSUBEB) has trained about 100 digital literacy instructors and security personnel that would man digital literacy centres across the 16 local government areas of the state.

The 3-day workshop is tagged “Train the trainers workshop on the implementation of digital literacy to support teaching/learning and capacity building for digital literacy centers (DLC) security personnel”.

Thirty-nine digital literacy centres have been constructed across the state as part of ongoing UBEC/SUBEB intervention projects.

Over 600 schools are currently undergoing construction, remodeling, comprehensive renovation among others aimed at improving infrastructural development in the public schools as well as encouraging enrollment.

Speaking during the grand finale of the 3-day workshop, the Executive Chairman of KWSUBEB, Prof Shehu Raheem Adaramaja, said administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq conceived the idea of digital literacy classes to bring about blended learning through online teaching and introduction of technology into teaching and learning.

He observed that developed countries which are known as the super powers in the world, developed their countries through technology, stressing the need for Nigerian government to think outside the box by developing the country through technology.

“The aim at bringing blended learning through digital literacy classes came into being to meet the the present global technological challenges through online teaching and learning. The method of teaching before now is the offline method. So, the essence of the centers is to think outside the box to meet the present global technology advancement.

“The world over today, they are talking about technology. There is what is called artificial intelligence when they use technological device to do what human being can do effectively and efficiently. That is where the world is going, thank God our Governor is thinking aright, he is thinking outside the box”, he said.

Adaramaja said the programme is the first phase of technological drive, while the second phase of the training would accommodate more schools At LGEAs.

The SUBEB boss appreciated Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for giving SUBEB management enabling environment to carry out their responsibilities and for repositioning education sector through regular training and retraining of teachers, introduction of E-learning system to schools through the establishment of digital literacy centres, Kwara Learn innovative technology and school feeding programme among others.

While urging the digital literacy educators to make good use of the training to improve teaching and learning, he advised the security guard to face the job of protecting the facilities squarely and not to wondering about while on duty because they would be held responsible for any negligence of duty.

For his part, the National Coordinator for AKADA Resource Center, Mr Oriyomi Olukunbi, appreciated the Governor for his vision which has led to the introduction of digital literacy classes.

He said the participants had undergone series of training that would enable them perform effectively and efficiently in the task ahead.

He assured that the facilitators would make themselves available to support the digital literacy educators whenever the need arises.