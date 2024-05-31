Kwara to Host Stakeholders Dialogue on Cybercrime, Other Social Vices

Kwara State Government will host a stakeholders dialogue on issues surrounding cybercrime, drug abuse, cultism, sexual abuse and other social immoralities among students in tertiary institutions.

The program is set to come up on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at the Kwara state Banquet Hall in Ilorin.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Special Assistant on Students’ Affairs, Hon. Salami Wasiu Onidugbe.

According to him, the event themed; “Stemming the Tide of Social Vices among Students: A Panacea for Positive Growth“, is part of Governor Abdulrazaq’s efforts to promote positive value among students in tertiary institutions while exposing them to the risk involved in engaging themselves in myriad of vices and the damage it could incur on their future.

“It promises to be an engaging and informative experience, offering a variety of learning and engagement opportunities as it’s structured to feature a dynamic lineup of activities which includes keynote lecture, panel, and interactive sessions among others.

“This diverse range of activities is designed to provide a comprehensive and immersive experience for all participants“, his statement added.

Underscoring the significance of this initiative, the governor’s aide emphasized the potential it holds in promoting awareness, collaboration and solutions to all forms of vices which have become major social ills combating our contemporary society, thereby leading to a safer and supportive learning environment for students.