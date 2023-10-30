Kwara to Celebrate National Youth Day

Kwara State Government will celebrate the National Youth Day in a bid to reaffirm the development of youths in the state and their active participation in government.

The celebration with the theme, ‘Creativity and Governance: Bridging the Gap’, will come up on the 1st of November 2023 at Flower Garden, Ilorin, the state capital.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the office of the Supervising Commissioner for Youth Development, Usman Lade.

According to the statement, Lade emphasized that the government of AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq will bring notable professionals in the state to keep the youths informed about the pathway to be creative and successful.

“This day would be used to celebrate Kwara youths and all the contributions they make, as well as highlighting issues affecting young people in Nigeria, with the aim of tackling these issues to support the youth.

“Notable young Kwara youths excelling in their different niches in the creative sector would be in attendance to speak about their journey to stardom and fame,” he stated.

“There are also young men and women currently doing wonders in the creative agencies, departments and ministries of the government where they call the shots. One of such persons are Hajia Bukola Adedeji, the MD Kwara Garment Factory, Temi Kolawole, MD Ilorin Innovation Hub, Hon. Bola Olukoju, the Commissioner for Communications, Hon. Damilola Yusuf-Adelodun, the Commissioner for Business Innovation and Technology, Hon. Fafoluyi Olayinka (Solace), SSA New Media to the Kwara State Governor, Aileru Olamilekan Mukail, a Narcotic Officer; Narcotics Clan Lab and Illicit Cannabis Specialist, who will be speaking on Drug abuse and it’s devastating effects on Kwara youths.

“There will also be in attendance young successful Kwara born entrepreneurs and professionals in their line of duty, such as, Maryam Apaokagi (Taooma), a Content Creator, Haneefah Adam, a Visual Artist, Olusola Abdulrahman, CEO The Sola Rahman Brand, among others.

“The government is focused on bridging the gap towards developing potentials in the creative industry,” he concluded.