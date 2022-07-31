Kwara To Boost Transport With Mini Buses

Kwara State Government is set to boost the state’s transport sector with provision of additional mini buses across the metropolis.

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Community Intervention, Mr. Kayode Oyin-Zubair disclosed this on Saturday while taking members of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, RTEAN and National Union of Road and Transportation Workers, NURTW on an inspection tour of the transport facilities.

Mr. Oyin-Zubair who explained that the transport facilities were among several other community intervention programs lined up by the state government, said the first batch of 50 buses would be officially handed over to the beneficiaries on Tuesday, 2nd August.