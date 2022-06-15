Kwara TESCOM Releases Promotion Interview Dates

The Kwara State Teaching Service Commission has fixed dates for the conduct of examinations and interview for Teaching and Non Teaching Staff under the Commission due for promotion for years 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

The Executive Chairman of the Commission, Mallam Bello Tauheed Abubakar, disclosed that the dates for the promotion examinations and interview were sequel to the approval of the conduct of the promotion exercise by the State governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

A statement by the Press Secretary of the Commission, Jide Abolarin, indicates that officers on Grade Level 07 to 10 will have their examinations on Saturday 18th June, 2022 at St Anthony Secondary School, Ilorin, from 8 am to 11 am, while officers on Grade Level 14 to 17 will have their examinations at C&S College, Ilorin, on the same date and at the same time.

The statement also indicates that officers on GL07-10 and GL14-16 in schools located in Kwara South and Kwara North Senatorial Districts will have their promotion interview on Saturday 18th June, 2022 between 12noon and 5 o’clock in the evening at the State Teaching Service Commission Headquarters.

It added that officers from schools located in Kwara Central Senatorial District on Grade Level 07 to Grade Level 10 and those on Grade Level 14 to 16 will have their interview on Tuesday 21st June 2022 between 9am and 5pm at the Teaching Service Commission Headquarters in Ilorin.

According to the statement, officers moving from Grade Level 10 to 12 will write their examinations at St Barnabas Secondary School, Ilorin, while those moving from Grade level 12 to 13 will write theirs at St Anthony Secondary School, Ilorin. Officers moving from Grade Level 13 to 14 will write their examinations at C&S Secondary School, Ilorin on Saturday 25th June 2022 from 9am to 11 am.

The statement added that interview for the officers on GL 10-14 in schools located in Kwara South and Kwara North Senatorial Districts will hold on the same day at the Teaching Service Commission Headquarters between 12noon and 5pm. Officers on Grade level 10-14 from schools located in Kwara Central will have their interview scheduled for Tuesday 28th June 2022 at the same venue.

For officers moving from Grade Level 16 to 17, their promotion interview has been scheduled to hold from 27th June 2022 to 2nd July 2022 between 10am and 5pm daily at the Conference Room of the State Teaching Service Commission in Ilorin.

The statement directed that all candidates are to come along with the following item: Staff Identity Card, First Letter of Appointment, Letter of Confirmation of Appointment, Last Promotion Letter, Approval of Conversion/Advancement (If Any) and Approval of Change of Cadre (if any).

Other items the candidates are to bring along are Approval of Change of Name (if any), Credentials (Educational Qualification/Certificates), Citizenship Certificate, Birth Certification/ Declaration of Age and properly filled interview form.

Candidates are to be seated an hour before the commencement of the examinations as lateness to the examination venues will not be tolerated.

The statement added that for any complaint on promotion matters officers can call the following helplines for clarifications:

07063091064, 08039429323, 08036955955 or check at the TESCOM Headquarters for more clarifications.