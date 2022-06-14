Kwara Reacts To Report Of Spending N476m On Installation Of Barb Wire For Fence

A story with the above-mentioned caption trended on social media on March 21, 2022. Another version of the story was again published on Monday June 13, 2022. Since then, the government has commissioned an internal probe to get to the roots of the matter. The below are the facts of the situation for the benefit of the public:

A. There has been no project on installation of barb wire for fence since this administration came on board on May 29, 2019.

B. The said installation of barb wire for fence was done in March 2019. The work was done through direct labour in Phases I and II Offices of the Kwara Internal Revenue Services (KWIRS) for security purpose. The KW-IRS payment voucher (2019/0378) for this transaction is dated 14th March, 2019.

C. The cost of the said installation was N476,300.00, as against the N476,300,000.00 quoted in the said publication.

D. Further inquiries are ongoing to ascertain how N476,300,000.00 was quoted in place of N476,300.00 on the website of the Kwara State Procurement Agency. This will forestall such errors in the future.

Babatunde Toyin Abdulrasheed

Press Secretary,

Ministry of Finance