Kwara Polytechnic Denies Asking Graduands To Pay For Bursary, JAMB Regulations

DISCLAIMER!!!

The Kwara Polytechnic Authority has described as fake a publication purported to have emanated from the office of the Registrar vide _Reg/Sec.62/vol111 1250 dated 19th September, 2022_ asking HND 2 and ND 2 graduands to pay for Bursary and Jamb Regulations.

“Members of the public are hereby called upon to disregard such malicious and misguided information as it is in contrast to what the Polytechnic authority earlier published which was on prompt payments and collection of certificate and transcript by graduands of the Polytechnic,” the institution said in a statement.

“As such, no arms of the institution has requested any graduands to pay any amount either as Bursary fees nor for Jamb regulations.”

The school advised Parents, Guidance, Students and members of the general public to be well guided by the above and seek more Information from the institution’s rightful communication channels when necessary.