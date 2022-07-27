Kwara Parents Hail Gov Abdulrazaq, Say Otoge Not Fluke

Parents Association of Students on Exchange Programme (PASEP) of Government Secondary School (GSS) Ilorin has commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State for being passionate about the welfare of students on Exchange Programme from the State.

In a statement jointly signed by its Chairman Ahmed Funsho, and Secretary Shehu Gidado, the Association pointed out that the present administration has been consistent about the payment of transport fares of the students since its inception, saying that the gesture is helping the students to enjoy stable and uninterrupted study in their respective schools outside the State.

It said the previous government was not sensitive to the students’ plight, explaining that it owed them arrears of fares to the tune of over N15 million.

“Your Excellency, we wish to place on record that prior to your coming on board, there had been a backlog of unpaid transport fares for our children on the Exchange Programme, spanning about 4 years (over N15 million). But ever since you became the Governor of our dear State in 2019, we have been enjoying (from your government) a steady and timely payment for the affected students who are schooling all over Northern Nigeria. We commend you for this,” the statement said.

“We are keen followers of your style of governance since you assumed office and no doubt you have justified the ‘Otoge mantra’ that birthed this administration. We are also proud of your track record of achievements across key sectors, which clearly manifest that Otoge revolution is not a fluke but a change that is genuinely placing Kwara high in the comity of states in Nigeria.”

The Association then requested the government to look into payment of the four-year arrears of fares and provide them with a coaster bus for smooth runnings of their other activities, among other requests.

It prayed for the success of the administration and pledged their support for realisation of the second-term bid of the Governor in the 2023 general elections.

“For these reasons, you remain our strength and strong pillar of sustaining the programme almost planned for extinction by those administrations before you. May Allah continue to be your stength and compass of life,” the statement added.