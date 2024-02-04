Kwara Offsets Ahmed-era Salary Arrears With Additional N1bn

Kwara State Government has committed another N1,031,149,451.36 to again offset the salary arrears the last administration owed to local government workers, basic school teachers and pensioners.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Press Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Babatunde Abdulrasheed.

The statement read in part, “The government has repeatedly said it is committed to settling the arrears it inherited from the past administration as resources permit.

“Also, in January, the government began the payment of 100% CONHESS for health workers at the local government levels — along with the monthly palliatives of N10,000 per worker and pensioner.

“Between January 2020 and January 2024, the government has spent at least N5.5bn to offset the arrears of salary and gratuities for SUBEB teachers, local government workers and local government pensioners alone — apart from meeting its multibillion naira monthly obligations to these categories of workers and many others since it was elected in 2019.”