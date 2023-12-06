Health

Kwara Nurses Get 100% Consolidated Health Salary Structure

Anthony Adeniyi1 hour ago
Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq
As part of effort to improve health care, the Governor of Kwara State, Andulrahman Abdulrazaq, has approved the implementation of a 100% Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) for nurses in the state.

Abdulrazaq further approved the recruitment of more nurses to fill the vacuum created by the brain drain in the country and to improve the quality and standard of nursing care in line with the global best practices.

This was made known to journalists by the Chairman and Secretary of the Kwara State Council of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, Aminu Shehu and Markus Luka, respectively.

The association appreciated the Executive Secretary of the state Hospital Management Bureau for playing a vital role in the struggle to ensure that the government met its demands.

Also, the association commended AbdulRazaq for the approval and implementation of the 100% CONHESS and the recruitment of more nurses to boost healthcare delivery in the state.

