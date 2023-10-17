Kwara Inaugurates Taskforce on Waste Management

The Kwara State Government has inaugurated special taskforce on waste management, in order to eradicate indiscriminate dumping of refuse, with the aim of sustaining a clean and hygienic environment, to ensure a healthy living of the people.

The state Commissioner for Environment, Mallam Shehu Ndanusa Usman stated this during the inauguration ceremony over the weekend, at the Ministry’s conference hall.

According to the Commissioner: “today is another milestone in Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq led administration on its efforts at repositioning the state to be clean, hygenic and healthy for the entire citizens.”

He affirmed that the Ministry in partnership with Kwara State Social Investment Programmes (KWASSIP) has employed 20 youth to work in conjunction with the Environmental Officers with the aim of policing major roads in town, in order to curb indiscriminate dumping, stop road encroachment and maintain sanity at market places.

The Commissioner therefore charged members of the newly appointed special taskforce to be proactive and discharge their duties in accordance with the rules and regulation as entrenched in the environmental law, without fear or favor of anyone.

He appreciated Governor AbdulRaman AbdulRazaq for creating an enabling environment for the Ministry to achieve its mandate.

Mallam Ndanusa also thanked the General Manager, State Social Investment Programmes (KWASSIP), Dr.Tejidini for supporting the Ministry in its bid to sustain a clean and healthy environment.

In his remarks, the General Manager, Kwara State Social Investment Programmes (KWASSIP), Dr Olayinka AbdulWasiu Tejidini commended the Executive Governor of Kwara State, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his approval of the proposal to put in place a 20 member Special Taskforce, to compliment efforts of the Environment Ministry, in order to sustain an healthy environment.

He however revealed that, the Special Taskforce will be on six months probation, to test their effectiveness.

In her vote of thanks, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Hajia Afusat Ibrahim applauded the initiative of the Honourable Commissioner for Environment and General Manager, KWASSIP which she said will go a long way at complimenting the efforts of the present administration to eradicate indiscriminate dumping of refuse and ensure a clean and healthy environment.

Hajia Ibrahim therefore charged members of the newly inaugurated Special Taskforce to be dedicated to their duties to get the desired result.

She also warned them not to take laws into their hands while discharging their duties by reporting erring members of the public, to the appropriate authority, for necessary actions.

Among the official that attended the inauguration were the Hon Commissioner for Environment, Mallam Shehu Ndanusa Usman, General Manager KWASSIP, Dr Olayinka AbdulWasiu Tejidini, Directors in the Ministry and other Principal officers from both Ministry and KWASSIP.