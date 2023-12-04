Kwara Hotel Will Not Be Sold – Govt

The Kwara State Government has said the Kwara Hotel is a legacy public property that will not be sold for whatever reasons.

The state also revealed that the facility was to undergo a massive reconstruction and efficient management.

In a statement, the government said the bidding process for the management of the hotel began over two months ago through an advertisement published in different newspapers, including but not limited to the Herald of September 8, 2023 and Tribune of October 18, 2023.

The statement was signed by the Commissioner for Business, Innovation and Technology (BIT), Damilola Yusuf.

It read in part, “The open bidding process has been completed and the cabinet is to consider and approve a successful company to finance, remodel, and reconstruct the hotel on behalf of the state within terms that will never include sale of the property and will ensure maximum values for the state. However, the hotel will retain its iconic outward stature, as handed to us by the illustrious founding fathers of Kwara State.

“The public may recall that Kwara Hotel was last given a major facelift over two decades ago. Virtually everything in it has become spent and unusable. They needed to be taken out completely to allow for the rebuilding works. It is for that reason that the government began a few weeks ago the legal process to auction off these spent items and utilities. The process involved all relevant government agencies and registered auctioneers who are allowed under the law to partake in such. Four registered auctioneers were approved in all. The due process of valuation had also been done. The auctioneers have since begun the auctioning of these spent items and utilities to the general public after making relevant payments for same to the state coffers.

“To that extent, the ongoing gorging of the spent items is to clear out the facility for the massive construction works that will begin soon. An exercise of that magnitude is best held in an open environment to avoid stampede. Even so, the police have been deployed to maintain law and order, and prevent opportunist behaviours as much as possible.

“The public is assured of the government’s commitment to make Kwara Hotel the pride of the people once again.”