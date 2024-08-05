Kwara Holds Common Entrance Exam Saturday, Prohibits Illegal Fees

The Kwara State Government on Monday announced that the Common Entrance (Placement) Examination into Junior Secondary Schools across the 16 Local Government Areas of the State is scheduled to hold on Saturday August 10, 2024.

According to the state, the Common Entrance Examination accreditation is expected to commence by 8:00 am prompt in the various examination centres across the State.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, signed by Peter Amogbonjaye, the Press Secretary, also warned Principals/Headteachers and pupils to shun all forms of examination malpractices during the conduct of the examination.

The statement read in part, “It is, however, instructive to state that the State government has paid in full for the placement examination, as such, any Principal/Headteacher caught collecting illegal money from the pupils would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Members of the public are hereby enjoined to note that the examination date has not been shifted, please.

“The affected pupils are also reminded to come along with their screen cards, duly signed by the Principals of the Schools of their choice, warning that no pupil would be allowed to sit for the examination without his/her screen card.

*Principals/Headteachers are advised to bring the contents of this message to the attention of their pupils accordingly.”