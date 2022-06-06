Kwara Govt Urges Calm Amid Heavy Security Deployment In Obbo Aiyegunle

Kwara State Government has appealed to the people of Obbo Aiyegunle to be calm in the wake of a fresh abduction and death of two persons.

In a statement on Sunday, the government said a reinforced security team comprising police, secret service and the military has been despatched to support the existing security architecture in the area.

It sincerely commiserates with the families of the two victims who lost their lives, and pledges to take every step to safely return those abducted to their loved ones, the statement said.

“While the police and DSS contingents have since arrived the area, the military team is expected to join the operation that is planned to not only rescue the victims but also ensure that appropriate actions are taken against the perpetrators,” according to the statement by the Commissioner for Communications Hon. Bode Towoju.