Kwara Govt Unveils Draft Ilorin Masterplan

Kwara State Government says it will prioritise the master plans for other major cities as it builds a sustainable future for the State.

The Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, said this at the public presentation of the draft Ilorin masterplan today at the state banquet hall.

AbdulRazaq, represented by his deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi, said masterplans are crucial to sustainable development as they dictate the pattern of physical development with severe consequences for sustainable living.

AbdulRazaq maintained that the Ilorin master plan reflects his administration’s concern for planned growth and children’s future, adding that it is a testament to great vision and commitment for the state.

‘Ilorin, which is one of the fastest-growing cities in Nigeria, will continue to record huge growth. This master plan, therefore, provides A-grade professional insights into how the city will be organised in the areas of transportation and utilities, waste management, water and drainage system, education, health, climate change management and green areas, job opportunities, agriculture, and future expansion of the city, among others’, he added.

He lauded the stakeholders and experts from across Kwara State and beyond for their inputs in the master plan project, which started about 15 months ago, urging everyone to provide feedback on how to organise the capital city and make it the best planned and most resilient in the country.

Executive Chairman, Kwara State Geographic Information Service and Chairman, Ilorin Masterplan working Committee, Abdulmutalib Shittu, said the Dar Al-Handasah Consultant Ltd. won a rigorous bidding process to develop the Ilorin new urban Masterplan. He said inputs were taken from stakeholder engagements onto what has now formed the draft Masterplan unveiled today.

Shittu added that after the presentation, the exhibition would officially be opened for the general public to view the various proposed future developments the Masterplan recommends.

The exhibition, he said, will be opened for 28 days, during which members of the public can engage with the draft Masterplan.