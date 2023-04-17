Kwara Govt Shuts Gaa–Akanbi Road Junction For Repair

Kwara State Ministry of Works and Transportation has temporarily closed the access road into Gaa–Akanbi from Garage Offa Road as the state government begins emergency repair works on the access slabs in the area.

“The temporary closure is to protect workers from the traffic as well as shield motorists from the potential hazards of a construction site.

“We call for patience and understanding of members of the public,” Commissioner for Works and Transport Hon. Suleiman Rotimi Iliasu said in a statement on Sunday night.

“While work begins on the access road, we plead with road users to use the Agba-Dam Road and the Pipeline Road, both off Garage Offa Road.”

Other alternative routes include the Admiralty Road and Omosebi road.

“Once again, we appeal to residents and road users to be patient.

“We regret the inconveniences this repair work may cause. It is for the safety of the general public and smoother road travel within the axis,” the statement added.