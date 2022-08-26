Kwara Govt Presents Appointment Letters To Four Traditional Chiefs

Kwara State Government on Thursday presented letters of appointment to four traditional rulers from Irepodun, Ekiti and Ifelodun local governments of the State, in line with the State’s Traditional Chiefs Appointment and Deposition Law.

The new monarchs are Aala of Ilala, HRH Oba Fatai Oladega Talabi as 3rd Class Chief (Irepodun); Alara of Isare-Opin, HRH Oba Owolabi Kayode Micheal as 3rd Class Chief (Ekiti); Onisapa of Isapa, HRH Oba Oluwagbenga Adefioye Adeyeye as 4th Class (Ekiti); and Olu of Apakere, HRH Oba Isiaka Ismail Oderinde as 4th Class Chief from Ifelodun local government area of the State.

Their appointment had followed the death of the previous occupiers of the royal offices, according to a statement from the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development.

Performing the presentation, State Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development, Hon Lafia Kora Aliyu Sabi, said they were appointed based on the respect Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq accords to the traditional institution in the State, describing the fathers as custodians of people’s culture and important stakeholders in the affairs of security and peacekeeping.

“Let me state here categorically that His Excellency, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has always accorded due recognition, respect and support to the traditional rulers since the inception of his administration. Today’s event is typical of such and worth commending,” he said.

“We have a Governor that ensures the welfare of our royal fathers is attended to for their maximum comfort, and this I believe has greatly assisted them in the discharge of their traditional responsibilities.”

The Commissioner enjoined the traditional rulers to close rank with all and sundry in order to ensure peace and tranquility in their domains, adding that their peaceful co-existence is critical to engendering a sustainable growth and progress in their various communities and the State at large.

Sabi congratulated the Chiefs on their appointments and prayed to God to make their reign peaceful and impactful.

The brief ceremony was well attended by some government officials, APC party stalwarts and leaders, and some family members, including the State APC Chairman, Prince Sunday Fagbemi; members representing Ekiti and Irepodun Local Government Areas at the Kwara State House of Assembly Hon. Abolarin Ganiyu Gabriel and Hon. Felix Tayo Awodiji; and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Alhaji Abdulrazaq Alabere.

Alabere, for his part, described the programme as a further demonstration of policy thrust of Governor AbdulRazaq on sustainability of customs and tradition in the selection of vacant stools.

State APC Chairman, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, charged the newly appointed traditional rulers to be magnanimous in their victory by carrying the people of their communities along in the scheme of things.

Fagbemi, who is equally from Ekiti, also enjoined them to support the government’s policies and programmes, and strive hard for peace, progress and development of their respective communities.

Speaking on behalf of other appointees, Aala of Ilala, Oba Fatai Oladega Talabi appreciated the government and the people of their communities for the confidence reposed in them, promising to work for the peace and economic development of their neighborhoods.

He also solicited for the support and cooperation of their people to enable them achieve their desired objectives.