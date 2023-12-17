Kwara Govt Organises Symposium for Youths

In a bid to foster youth inclusion and empowerment, the Kwara State Government is set to host a youth symposium on Monday, December 18, 2023, at the Kwara State Banquet Hall in Ilorin. The event, titled “The Legacy and Ideology of Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq: A Model for Youth Inclusion and Empowerment in Nigeria,” aims to provide a platform for engaging discussions on youth policies and development.

Scheduled to commence at 10 am, the symposium will feature a Panel Session and a Thematic Session on Youth Policy. Distinguished and impactful youths, making significant contributions to the state, will participate, sharing their experiences and insights.

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, known for his unwavering commitment to youth inclusion and empowerment, has consistently provided opportunities for the state’s young population to thrive under his administration.

One of the focal points of the symposium is the Kwara State Youth Policy, and the event will serve as an avenue to gather input and opinions from various youth stakeholders across the state. This initiative aligns with Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s broader vision to establish a sustainable policy framework for youth development in Kwara State.

The symposium reflects a proactive approach to youth engagement, recognizing the pivotal role young individuals play in shaping the future. By bringing together inspiring and exemplary youths, the government aims to not only celebrate their achievements but also harness their perspectives to inform and enrich future policy decisions.