Kwara Govt Distributes Seeds, Fertilizers, Others to Boost Farming

Kwara State Governor Andulrahman Andulrazaq has flagged off the distribution of improved seeds, chemicals, and fertilisers to additional 10,000 farmers across the 16 local government areas of the state to grow crops in their farms in this farming season.

While underscoring the essence of the gesture, AbdulRazaq stressed that it is part of the administration’s efforts to encourage bumper harvest and promote food security in the state and the country.

The government had recently targeted 600,000 households, including small-scale farmers, in its recent distribution of farm implements and other supports.

Speaking in Ilorin at the launch of the distribution of farm inputs (3rd batch) to local farmers, the Governor, who observed that farmers are the backbone of food security and sustainable economic growth, further pointed out,

“This administration is committed to addressing the challenges in the agricultural sector. Farmers are recognised as the backbone of food security and economic growth. Hence, a rigorous farmer registration process has been set up, ensuring that only genuine farmers benefit.”

He disclosed that, “the first batch of the Special Rice Intervention Programme assisted 3400 real farmers with quality seeds, fertilisers, and agrochemicals, resulting in significant increases in rice production.

“With the second phase (FADAMA NG CARES), 600,000 beneficiaries are receiving support, including boats, seeds, agrochemicals, power tillers, and grinding machines. This initiative aims to make agricultural productivity more robust and widespread.”

AbdulRazaq insisted that his government is also committed to boosting livestock productivity and market access through its Livestock Productivity and Enhancement Scheme campaigns in the state.

“By supporting farmers, food security is ensured, jobs created, and economic growth is sustained,” he added.

The Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Toyosi Thomas-Adebayo, reminded that there are several programmes that the government has embarked upon to support farmers and improve farm yields in the state.

She commended AbdulRazaq for his purposeful leadership.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs Funke Sokoya in her remarks said the distribution of farm inputs for farmers means a lot in the agricultural sector, and thus urged the beneficiaries to use the items for the purpose that serves public interest.