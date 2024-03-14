Kwara Govt Distributes Food Palliatives to 50,000 Students

Students leaders from across all tertiary institutions in Kwara State have applauded Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his various initiatives in bringing succour to the students, saying the food palliatives is an indication that the administration prioritises students welfare.

AbdulRazaq on Wednesday, flagged off the distribution of 50,000 cartons of noodles to support students across state, federal and private tertiary institutions in the state.

In their separate remarks, students leaders said the food palliatives would bring relief to students across tertiary institutions in Kwara State.

Students leaders who spoke during the event included representatives of students of universities in Kwara State Soliu Abdulqadir; representative of students of Polytechnics in Kwara State Ayotunde Emmanuel, representative of College of Health Technology Offa Shuaib Adam and representative of private institutions in Kwara Aisha Manzuma.

They expressed appreciation to Governor AbdulRazaq for being a father figure.

“We expressed our heartfelt gratitude to the Governor for his laudable achievements. I must say we are up to a new trajectory and it is a good feat.”

“Sir, your recent achievements in the students community such as disbursement of bursaries, provision of palliatives buses and today the distribution of food palliatives to students have shown your support to the students and serve as subvention for our financial burden.

“We must admit that your leadership exemplified companion and foresight. We are fortunate to have you as a leader, father and as our governor in this state,” the students leaders said.

While presenting the food to students leaders, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq who was represented by the state commissioner for youth development, Hajia Nafisat Buge, said that the gesture was in addition to the previous and ongoing interventions, policy directions and programmes to bring ease to the people.

“As I speak with you, 38,000 cartons of the noodles are right here, while the 12,000 balance will be delivered to you in the next few days”, the governor said.

Governor Abdulrazaq also said that the intervention was another stopgap measure to support the students at this moment, adding that similar social supports in different forms are being extended to different segments of the society.

“This is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our administration to support students and to ensure their well-being during these challenging times.

AbdulRazaq promised that the government will continue to support the citizenry through this moment and always.

“Palliatives are only a temporary measure to show that we care. There are various short, medium, and long-term interventions being put in place across different sectors of the economy to empower the people, expand the economic base, and improve the living standards of the people.

“Before now, the government has rolled out a number of palliatives and relief packages to help the students cope with the challenges that came with the removal of fuel subsidy

“These welfare supports include: The approval of the first phase of transportation palliative for students, which will commence in the metropolis in April. There are plans to extend this gesture to other schools as well. The approval of the 2024 bursary and scholarship for Kwara state indigent students, which has been a consistent initiative since the inception of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq’s administration.

Others are continuous engagement with students, ensuring that their voices are heard and their concerns addressed. The approval of Sienna buses to the students’ apex bodies, NANS Kwara, and NAKSS National headquarters, facilitating ease of movement and coordination for student leaders.

