Kwara Govt Commends EFCC On Fight Against Illegal Mining

The Commissioner, Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, Kwara State, Adenike Harriet Afolabi-Oshatimehin, has commended the efforts of the EFCC in checking the activities of illegal miners and non-payment of royalties to the Federal Government.

She gave the commendation on Friday, September 30, 2022 while on a “Solidarity Visit” to the Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC.

Commenting on efforts of the EFCC in curbing the menace, the Commissioner said, “Governor Abdulrasaq Abdulrahman is happy with what EFCC is doing. We are so happy with what you are doing. And, we are here to let you know that the Kwara state government is solidly behind you. The governor is determined to give you all the needed support to sanitise the mining sector.”

Responding, Ilorin Zonal Commander of the EFCC, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE Michael Nzekwe, pointed out that, “the Commission, in fulfilment of its mandate, as specified by the EFCC Act, 2004 has enforcement powers and equally empowered to take measures to prevent the commission of economic crimes, which include economic sabotage and royalty evasion as in this case”.

He, therefore, stressed the need for enhanced collaboration between the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development and other stakeholders as key to sanitizing the mining sector in the state. He added that, if the collaboration between the stakeholders was strengthened, economic saboteurs and other sundry criminals wreaking havoc on the nation’s economy would have no hiding place.