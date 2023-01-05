Kwara Govt Begins Disbursement Of Scholarship Awards To Law Students

Kwara State Government has directed the disbursement of scholarship allowances to bonafide Kwara Students (Indigenes) in the Nigerian Law School across the country.

The Commissioner for Tertiary Education Dr Alabi Afees Abolore made this known in ilorin, the state capital, during a meeting held in his office yesterday Wed, 4th Jan., 2023.

He said the money will be paid directly into the accounts of beneficiaries for accountability and transparency.

Dr Abolore reiterated the commitment of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to ensuring students’ welfare is prioritised.

The Commissioner, having appreciated the giant strides of the State Government, assured that the list generated from the Nigerian Law School shall be put to use to ensure that disbursement is carried out accordingly.

Dr Abolore assured that the Ministry, in collaboration with the State Scholarship board, would take swift action to ensure that disbursement commences with immediate effect.

In a related development, the Government of Kwara State has congratulated Omotayo Dada, an indigene of Kwara State, for the brilliant and superlative performance culminating in her becoming the overall best graduating student at the Nigerian Law School.

“We are very proud of you all and more feats for all our Kwara sons and daughters in all their respective endeavours by the grace of God,” the statement added.