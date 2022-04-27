Kwara Gov Welcomes Appointment Of Abdulganiyu Jaji As Federal Fire Service Chief

•Commends President Buhari

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has congratulated Engr. Jaji Olola Abdulganiyu (MNSE), an indigene of the state, on his appointment as Controller General of Federal Fire Service.

In a statement signed by his Cheif Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, on Tuesday, the Governor said the appointment is well-deserved for an officer who has risen through the ranks and distinguished himself as a dutiful and patriotic fireman.

“We welcome the appointment of this proud son of Kwara and Ilorin Emirate, and we bid him a successful tenure as the head of the country’s fire service. We also look forward to working with him to strengthen our efforts to reduce fire outbreak in Kwara State and the accompanying effects on human lives and properties,” the statement said.

“We also commend President Muhammadu Buhari for once again entrusting one of us with this great national service.”