Kwara Gov Visits Igbaja, Ora, Inspects Projects

Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq on Monday visited Igbaja and Ora towns in the southern senatorial district of the state, where he inspected some ongoing projects of the administration.

The Governor also reassured the communities of government’s commitment to improve the quality of life through sustained security measures.

“We are here to touch base with our communities and our people and to inspect some of our ongoing projects, especially road. I have approved immediate completion of the Ora township road,” the Governor told reporters in Ora, a town in Ifelodun local government area of the state.

“We have seen some of our education projects, and we will continue to upscale as we move ahead.”

Alhaji Ibrahim Alao, the Eesa of Ora who stood in for the Olora Oba Adebayo Akolade, thanked the Governor for always looking out for the people and for extending developmental programmes to every part of the state.

The Governor visited Ora after he had earlier touched down in Igbaja, where he held a brief meeting with the Elese of Igbaja Oba Ahmed Awuni Babalola Arepo III.

The monarch said the community will continue to appreciate the Governor for always standing by the people, including communities in the hinterlands.

“I pray that God will reward your kindness to the poor. We always appreciate your visits and support. Igbaja people truly commend your efforts in this community and beyond,” the first class monarch said.