Kwara Gov Turbaned Kaura Kaiama

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq was on Sunday turbaned the Kaura Kaiama – the defender of Kaiama Emirate – to reward his administration’s developmental strides in the area.

The Governor was turbaned alongside Senate President Dr. Ahmad Lawan who bagged the title of Magayaki Kaiama and the senator representing Kwara North Sadiq Suleiman Umar who was enrobed as Dan-Amar – or the beloved Prince of Kaiama.

Attended by several federal and state parliamentarians and other dignitaries from across Nigeria, the colorful royal turbaning brought the ancient Emirate to a standstill amid trumpet blaring and horse parade.

Emir of Kaiama, Alhaji Muazu Shehu Omar, said the awardees were chosen based on their rich contributions to the growth of the Emirate, expressing his joy and gratitude for the honour of their presence.

“Your Excellencies, the titles being conferred on you today are a token of the community’s genuine recognition and appreciation of your positive contributions to the progress of our people,” he said.

The Emir, who spoke through Mutawali of Kaiama, Alhaji Abdulrazaq Umar, acknowledged the federal and state governments’ ongoing efforts at fixing the Kaiama-Kishi road project on time.

The state government is already fixing a stretch of the over 64km road that connects Kaiama to southwestern Kishi town in Oyo State.

“We are aware of your frantic efforts to get the federal government to complete the Kishi-Kaiama road which was stalled before (the Governor) took over the mantle of government in 2019,” he said.

“Part of the success story of the renewed efforts of the Governor, the distinguished Senator Sadiq Umar and other stakeholders and friends of Kaiama is the recent approval of over Twenty-four billion naira (N24 billion) by the Federal Executive Council for Kaiama-Kishi road project.”