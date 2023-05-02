Kwara Gov Swears-in Adebara, Kamaldeen As Chief Judge, Grand Kadi

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, on Tuesday, sworn-in Justice Abiodun Adebara and Kadi Abdullateef Kamaldeen as substantive chief judge of Kwara State and Grand Kadi Kwara State Shariah Court of Appeal respectively, re-stating his administration’s commitment to the rule of law and non-interference in the justice system.

“I have been told that this is the first time that the Chief Judge and the Grand Kadi will take their oaths of Allegiance and Judicial Oaths on the same occasion.

This is coming just after the overwhelming majority of the people of Kwara State have renewed our mandate to serve them for another term of four years,” AbdulRazaq said at the event held at the council chamber of Government House Ilorin.

“The State is therefore at the threshold of history as the leaderships of the three arms of government are assuming fresh mandates about the same period.

This imposes on us a duty to work together for the larger interest of our people while respecting the boundaries of separation of powers.

“As Your Lordships assume your role of leading and guiding the judiciary, I would like to re-state my administration’s commitment to the rule of law and non-interference in the justice system.”

AbdulRazaq congratulated the two judicial officers on their appointments and urged them to commit themselves to duties in line with the constitutional oaths they have just subscribed to.

Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Barrister Senior Ibrahim Sulyman, for his part, said: “We are gathered to witness the performance of the constitutional duty of the Executive Governor of Kwara State as enjoined by the provision of Section 271(1) and 276(1) of the 1999 constitution which vested the Governor with the power to appoint the Chief Judge of Kwara State and Grand Kadi for the Shariah Court of Appeal upon the recommendation of the National Judicial Council and confirmation by the House of Assembly.

“I commend Your Excellency for the continuous support of the judicial arm of government and pray that Almighty God continue to see Your Excellency through in all your undertakings and commitments to take this State to greater heights.”

The swearing in was attended by several dignitaries from government, the bar and the bench, as well as the clergy, such as Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi; Speaker Kwara State House of Assembly Engr Yakubu Danladi Salihu; members of the state legislative, judiciary and executive arms; and traditional rulers.

The Khalifatul Adaby (Ilorin) Sheikh Abdulqodir Muhammad Kamaldeen also attended the inauguration.