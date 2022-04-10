Kwara Gov, Senate President Commission Major Projects

Kwara State Governor AbdulRaman AbdulRazaq today joined the Senate President, Alhaji Ahmed Lawan, to commission and flag-off projects facilitated by the Senator representing Kwara Central at the National Assembly, Dr Ibrahim Yahya Oloriegbe.

The projects commissioned were the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital Budo Egba, the Comprehensive Health Centre, Oko Olowo, the Ilorin Emirate Mobile Health Clinic and the foundation laying of the Drugs and Substance Abuse Rehabilitation Centre Budo Egba.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq recalled that Senator Ibrahim Yahya Oloriegbe promised to surpass his predecessor, noting that three years down the line, the people of Kwara Central can testify to the real essence of legislative representation.

Governor AbdulRazaq, who was represented by his Deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi, stated that in three years, the senator had sponsored eight bills of substantial national importance to his credit.

‘One of it has been assented to by the President. This has led to establishing the Federal Psychiatric Hospital in Budo Egba, in Asa Local Government Area,’ he said.

‘Just like our administration, whose footprints exist in every part of Kwara State in terms of physical and social infrastructure, equitable distribution of government jobs, and safety nets, we are proud to identify with Senator Oloriegbe for setting a new record in excellent representation for Kwara Central in the Nigerian Senate’, Governor AbdulRazaq added.

Speaking further, Governor AbdulRazaq commended Senator Oloriegbe for organising the town hall meeting, which he said is another platform to give adequate feedback to the people whose interests are being represented at every level of government.

In his address, Senate President Senator Ahmed Lawan said the federal government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari cares about the youth and their future, which explains why the medical facility is being sited in the Asa Local Government Area Kwara State.

He added that youth are the leaders of tomorrow, which is why all hands must be on deck to preserve the nation’s future from the menace of substance abuse. He appealed to all tiers of government and well-spirited Nigerians to ensure they were active and prevent the youths from being victims of drug abuse.

Senator Yahya Oloriegbe explained that Otoge is about good governance and delivering the dividends of democracy to the people who have had to bear the brunt of bad leadership.

He solicited the support of all and sundry for Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to take Kwara State to enviable heights.