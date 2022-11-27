Kwara Gov Salutes CoS Gambari At 78

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has congratulated the Chief of Staff to the President Prof. Ibrahim Gambari on his 78th birthday anniversary today, November 24, 2022.

In a statement on Thursday, the Governor called the Chief of Staff an international statesman of all time whose service to humanity and contributions to global peace and collective security are well-documented for posterity.

“On behalf of the people and government of Kwara State, I send our warm felicitations to the Chief of Staff to the President, who is a pride of the state of harmony, on this joyous occasion.

Whether as a scholar, international statesman, technocrat or as a public officer, Prof. Gambari exudes uncommon brilliance and inspires confidence in generations of Nigerians who have either met him or read his works and about his service to our fatherland,” the statement said.

“Our administration especially thanks the Chief of Staff for his multilayered supports for the government’s developmental efforts in Kwara State. We beseech Allah to grant him long life in good health and God’s abiding blessings.”