Kwara Gov Reappoints Bello Abubakar as TSC Chairman

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has announced the reappointment of Mallam Bello Tauheed Abubakar as the chairman of the state Teaching Service Commission (TSC) for another four-year term.

In addition to Mallam Bello’s reappointment, the Governor also extended the tenure of Alhaji Mustapha Kobe on the commission.

Joining them are the two other commissioners, Suleiman Abubakar Danseko and Daniel Eunice Bosede, who have been retained in their roles.

These appointments, effective immediately, come as part of Governor AbdulRazaq’s efforts to ensure continuity and stability in the leadership of the Teaching Service Commission.