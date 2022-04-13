Kwara Gov Promises Para Athletes Support

The Executive Governor of Kwara State, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has called on the para athletes to be a good ambassador of the state.

The visit was to wish the team well ahead of Para National Sports Festival holding at the National Stadium, Abuja and also to assured the team of government’s continued support.

Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq also took time to remind the players and the technical team of the need to strive to make it to the top of the table.

Special Adviser on Sports and Youth Matters, Hon. Attahiru Ibrahim Abdulkadir while receiving His Excellency urges para-athletes to reciprocate the good gesture of Mallam Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq as his overwhelming support for sports is second to none.

“His Excellency’s giant stride in the area of sports development deserves accolades, we are not surprised, has his love for sports started from his youth days,” he said”

“Kwara will forever be grateful to your Excellency, as you remain committed to Sports development,” he added.