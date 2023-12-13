Kwara Gov Presents Cheque to Slain NAF Officer’s Family

Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has presented a cheque of N5m to the family of Lance Corporal Goselle Nanpon, a Nigeria Air Force officer, who was killed during an operation early this year.

At the presentation ceremony was held at the 303 Medium Airlift Group, Nigerian Air Force Base, Ilorin, the Governor said the gesture was to provide succour to the immediate family of the deceased.

AbdulRazaq who had earlier expressed his sympathy over the incident, encouraged the bereaved family to take solace in the fact that the late NAF officer lived a worthwhile life.

Responding, the Commander, 303 Medium Airlift Group, NAF, Captain Dan Apyeyak, appreciated the governor for the gesture, saying that it shows his administration’s recognition of the selfless service of men in uniform.

“I want to thank His Excellency most sincerely for always remembering us. His Excellency has been very worthy, upright and standing by us to make sure that we don’t lack in this command. Today, he has further shown us that he is ready to support us in any way, especially with the presentation of the cheque of N5 million to the next of kin of our personnel who died in active service.

“On behalf of the family, we are conveying our heartfelt appreciation and a million thank you to His Excellency for this wonderful gesture. What His Excellency has done has further reinforced that people out there fighting to know that they are not fighting in vain,” he said.

Apyeyak said the mandate of the Command was to ensure that the state and the country at large are secured, adding that there will be development in a society where there is peace and security.

The younger brother, who is the next-of-kin to the late officer, Goselle, received the cheque on behalf of the family.