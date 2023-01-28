Kwara Gov Pledges Support For Young Talent Who Built Drone

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on Tuesday met with a Kwara young talent, Aliyu Musa, who built an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), also known as drone.

The meeting held at the Government House, Ilorin, in the presence of the Governor’s Special Assistant on Creative Industries, Abdulgafar Ahmed (Cute Abiola).

Musa, a secondary school graduate, used his skillset and resources at his disposal to build drones.

He had earlier met with the governor’s aide at Kwara State Stadium, Ilorin, where he flew two drones he built by himself to the amazement and cheering of observers.

In the meeting with the Governor, Musa was commended for his efforts and putting his talent to good use.

“What you have done is very commendable. Our administration recognises young people like you who make good use of their skills. That is why we continue to invest heavily in supporting youths in the state.

“Most of our projects and policies are targeted at the youths. We want to add value to their lives so that they can contribute to state and national development. We are building the Innovation Hub, Visual Arts Centre, Sugar Film Studio. All these are investments for the young people. We will continue to provide the enabling environment and right incentives for our youths to thrive in technology, entrepreneurship, education, and others,” the Governor said.

AbdulRazaq also committed to funding Musa’s education in order to hone his skills.

He would also be supported to secure the licence that will aid his talent.

The Governor had in the past similarly supported some young Kwarans who built and designed a plane.