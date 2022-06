Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has appointed Hassan Azeez Elewu (Oluwanilo) as his Special Assistant on Legislative Matters.

A former lawmaker and businessman, the 33-year-old appointee hails from Ilorin South.

He holds a NCE from Kwara State College of Education Ilorin.

The appointee, who is a chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress, is renowned for his community development efforts.