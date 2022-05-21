Kwara Gov Names Ex-Rep Member Yahaya Yinusa New Kwara Poly Chair

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has approved the appointment of Hon. Yahaya Ahmed Yinusa (Bulldozer) as the new chairman of Kwara State Polytechnic Governing Board.

A former two-term member of the House of Representatives (1999-2007), ‘Bulldozer’ replaces Dr. Yaru who has resigned his appointment to emerge the new rector of IVTEC.

Hon. Yinusa, an indigene of Tsaragi in Edu local government area, attended Unity Commercial Modern School Ibadan; Business Training School England; Federal Technical College Yaba; and the Polytechnic Ibadan.

He holds various professional certificates, including Diploma in Business Training (England); Intermediate City& Guilds of London Institute Course B; Final City & Guilds of London Institute Course; and Licentiateship of the City & Guilds of London (LCG) Electrical.

He comes to the job armed with decades of experience working as an engineer and former public servant.

The Governor, meanwhile, has appointed Engr. Yaru Swanru Salihu (PhD) the new Rector for the International Vocational, Technical and Entrepreneurship College (IVTEC), Ajase-Ipo.

Dr. Yaru, until his appointment the chairman of Kwara State Polytechnic Governing Board, emerged following his recommendation to the Governor by the IVTEC Governing Council which found him most suitable for the job after a thorough process.

An indigene of Baruten local government area of Kwara State in Kwara North, Dr. Yaru had his first, second and doctoral degrees in Mechanical Engineering. While his Bachelor’s degree was from Federal University of Technology Minna, his advanced degrees were both from the University of Ilorin.

He is a member of the Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers.

Dr. Yaru taught at the Kwara State Polytechnic and Federal University of Technology Akure, and has dozens of research papers and publications to his name.