Kwara Gov Names Abdulraheem Malik Head Of Hospital Board

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has appointed Abdulraheem Malik, a doctor of pharmacy, the new head of the state’s hospital management board.

The top pharmacist replaces Mr. Saad Aluko, who the Governor commended for his four years of exemplary services to the state.

Dr. Malik, until his appointment the managing director of the popular pharmaceutical chain, Rotamedics, is a household name in Nigeria’s pharmaceutical industry.

An indigene of Ilorin, the appointee was educated variously at Ahmadu Bello University, Nigeria; Pompeu Fabra University, Barcelona, Spain; University of Mary, Bismarck, United States; Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, Boston, United States; and Walden University, Minneapolis, United States.

He holds different certificates and licences, such as first and second degrees in Pharmacy, and Doctor of Philosophy Pharmacy (PharmD); Pharmacist Practice Licence (USA); Masters in Business Administration In Healthcare (USA); Masters in International Health Economics and Pharmacy Economics.

Dr. Malik has worked in various health establishments in Nigeria and abroad, and is reputed for his philanthropy and community development efforts.

His appointment as executive secretary of the hospital board takes immediate effect.