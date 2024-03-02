Kwara Gov Moves to Reduce Food Price

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has engaged representatives from various groups within the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) to outline plans aimed at bolstering agricultural support and enhancing food security in the state.

During the meeting, Governor Abdulrazaq emphasized the administration’s commitment to supporting farmers, increasing yields per hectare, and ensuring bumper harvests to boost food security. He encouraged farmers to provide insights beyond existing support mechanisms to better tailor initiatives to their needs.

Addressing the pressing issue of food security, Governor Abdulrazaq highlighted the importance of self-sufficiency in food production, stressing the need to lower the cost of food by increasing local agricultural productivity.

Acknowledging the challenges within Nigeria’s agricultural sector, the governor commended farmers for their resilience and dedication to farming despite obstacles. He reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to supporting farmers and enhancing agricultural practices in the state.

The dialogue underscores the government’s proactive approach to engaging with stakeholders and addressing critical issues such as food security. By fostering collaboration between the government and farmers, Kwara State aims to strengthen agricultural resilience and ensure sustainable food production for its citizens.