Kwara Gov Mourns Late Iyalode Obayan

Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has commiserated with the St. John’s African Church Cathedral, Maraba, Ilorin, on the passing of its Iyalode Chief Mrs Christiana Modupe Obayan.

The Governor’s commiseration comes ahead of the funeral rites for the late Christian leader, which begins on Tuesday August 15th, 2023 in Ilorin.

“On behalf of the people and government of Kwara State, the Governor joins the Christian community to mourn one of its foremost female leaders whose towering qualities were reassuring to the old and young people alike. The commendations that trailed her passing attest to the fact that she truly lived for her people and her community — and that is a great legacy to pass to many generations to come,” according to a Government House statement on Friday.

“The Governor prays God to repose her soul and grant comfort to everyone who mourns the great community leader.”