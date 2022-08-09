Kwara Gov mourns Chief Imam of Ajase-Ipo

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has commiserated with the people of Ajase-Ipo in Irepodun Local Government Area over the death of Chief Imam Sheikh Muhammad Mustapha Suleiman, calling it the end of another great era of impressive scholarship.

The Governor said the death of the Chief Imam, the spiritual leader of the Muslim community in Ajase-Ipo, was a depletion in the rank of community leaders whose leadership roles are key to societal cohesion, stability, peace and security.

“On behalf of the government and the people of Kwara State, I send our heartfelt condolences to the Muslim community, the Olupo of Ajase-Ipo Oba Ismail Yahya Alebiosu, and the immediate family of the Chief Imam. He left a legacy of being a great leader who played his role in the development of his community,” according to a statement by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Rafiu Ajakaye.

“We beseech Allah to forgive his shortcomings, grant him al-jannah Firdaus, and keep the ummah and his family on the path of righteousness.”