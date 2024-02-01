Kwara Gov Mourns APC Chieftain Bolaji Raji

Kwara State Governor Abdu;rahman Abdulrazaq has commiserated with the people of Ira and members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on the death of Alhaji Bolaji Raji, who many people called ‘Songito’.

The Governor said the death of Alhaji Raji is shocking and painful, adding, however, that the occurrence is an inevitable part of human existence.

The Governor extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of the late politician and to the APC family in Oyun, where he was a major stakeholder.

He asked Allaah to grant him al-jannah Firdaus and to give comfort to his family.