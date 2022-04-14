Kwara Gov Inspects Oro General Hospital, Others In Irepodun

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq toured a litany of ongoing and completed projects in Irepodun local government area on Wednesday, with communities lauding his passion for rural development and inclusive growth.

The Governor had different stops at Labaka, Onila, Agidigbi, Agbamu, and Oro to check various ongoing projects and the state of some other public facilities.

The Governor expressed satisfaction with the speed of the ongoing rehabilitation works at the Oro General Hospital, saying the administration is putting it back to shape to give befitting healthcare facility to the people of Oro and the many communities straddling it.

“We are here to see the level of work done so far. We awarded the contract and the contractor, from what I have seen, is working right on time and according to specifications. We have seen the quality of work and we are impressed with the work done so far,” the Governor told newsmen during the visit.

“We have also seen the staff of this hospital. They are also happy with the quality and pace of work. By next quarter, the work will be done expeditiously to finish it and restore the hospital to its rightful place. Communities around the area depend on this facility and once it is done, it becomes a reference centre for the whole of Oro axis. So, we are happy with what we have seen so far.”

AbdulRazaq had earlier visited the Oloro of Oro Kingdom Oba AbdulRafiu Ajiboye Oyelaran I, who commended the excellent jobs of the Governor and his team and said the people are proud of his achievements.

At Onila and Agidigbi, whose longstanding lack of basic amenities like school and water drew national attention last year, the Govenor inspected the blocks of newly built classrooms and water facilities that he had approved for the two settlements.

The elated community folks commended AbdulRazaq for his support for them, saying he has become a lifetime hero of the communities.

A spokesman of Agidigbi community, Alfa Hassan Adam, appreciated AbdulRazaq for giving them access to quality education and water facilities, saying the two mean a whole lot to them.

The Governor also visited Labaka, a community just a spit distance from Onila, where he pledged to look into their requests for classrooms and electricity supply.

The visit to Labaka had been facilitated by the Kwara Must Change whose Convener AbdulRazaq Hamzat narrated the ordeals of the community and a need for government to support them.

The Governor said the visit underscored the government’s commitment to inclusive development and its responsiveness to the needs of entire Kwarans.

“We are happy to pay you visit today to identify your challenges and talk to you. This is to prove to you that you have a government that is responsive and responsible, and that care about your welfare. We have taken note of what your community is lacking, as highlighted by the Baale, and we will address them one after the other,” he said, drawing wild applause from the people.

“We understand your problems of lack of water, good classrooms and electricity. In the coming weeks, we will send officials from the three affected Ministries of Water, Education and Energy for inspection and actions.”

Vice Chairman, Irepodun local government, Hon. Folashade Musa, in her remarks, thanked the Governor for responding to the people’s needs, saying the people of the Community will never forget his administration.

Hamzat, for his part, said his organisation had long received complaints of people of Labaka, who seek government’s presence.

Baale of Labaka community Alhaji Taofeeq Adeyemi, Serikin Fulani in the Community, Ibrahim Muhammed and the head of Tiv community in the area Godfrey Ajon buttressed the points of Hamzat on the hardship they face in making a living.