Kwara Gov Inaugurates Polytechnic’s Power Project

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has commissioned a power project and three other projects at Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin.

According to a statement issued by the state government on Wednesday, the Governor commissioned a 33KV power project, 2.5kilometer reinforced concrete drainage, renovated the old Institute of Technology (IOT) lecture halls, laboratories/ workshops and offices; and the re-modelled Library and Information Science Department.

Abdulrazaq commended the management of the polytechnic for breaking new ground in infrastructural development, assuring them of the continued support of the state government.

On the power project undertaken by the polytechnic, the rector, Dr Abdul Jimoh Muhammed said: “ Our administration’s Light – up Kwara Poly Project, lights not only the institution but more than four communities and six government agencies through the 33KV harmony feeder linked to the institution.

“The project which was undertaken by the management will ensure regular power supply to the polytechnic, Apata- Yakuba, Oyun, Oke- Oyi, and Oke- Ose communities in Moro and Ilorin East local government areas.

“Other state and federal government agencies that will also benefit from the institution’s largesse are the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), Kwara State Television Authority (NTA), Radio Kwara,the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Joint Admission and Matriculation Board(JAMB) Nigerian Immigration Service(NIS) and Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON).”