Kwara Gov Inaugurates Intravenous Fluid And Medication Plant

The Kwara State Government says it is providing an enabling environment for both foreign and local investors in the state.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq stated this today at the commissioning of the HMA Medical Limited intravenous fluid and medication manufacturing complex in Ogbondoroko.

AbdulRazaq, who was represented by his Deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi, said to change the narrative of Kwara State, the administration is committing resources to infrastructure for the overall wellbeing of its citizens and businesses in the state.

Governor AbdulRazaq commended the initiative of HMA Medical Limited and invited other well-meaning Kwarans to join hands with Government to improve the living conditions of its people.

‘The big step you have taken by establishing this allied medical company will not only provide job opportunities for our people but shall also fix challenges occasioned by non-availability of medical consumables and intravenous fluids at the crucial points of needs.’

“We also encourage collaborations, partnership and mutual relationship towards the provision of deliverables to our citizens in keeping with the Goal 17 of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG),” he added.

In his remarks, the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr) Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, lauded the management of HML Medical Limited for its initiative while encouraging others to give back to their communities as all cannot be left to the government.

In his opening remarks, the Group Executive Director, Mr Damilola Shittu said HMA is on a mission to reduce the economic and wellbeing menace of depending on importation of intravenous medical devices, fluids and medication into Nigeria.