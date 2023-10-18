Kwara Gov Hails Ashiru’s Emergence as Senate Deputy Leader

Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has expressed happiness at the emergence of Senator Lola Ashiru (Kwara South) as the new Deputy Leader of the Senate.

In a statement on Wednesday, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, the Governor said the elevation is deserving as it underscores the confidence the Senate leadership reposes in Senator Ashiru as well as the contributions of Kwara APC to the victory of the party at the last election.

“On behalf of the people and government of Kwara State, I send our heartfelt congratulations to Senator Lola Ashiru and the state chapter of the APC. We are indeed proud of this achievement as we believe it is a continuation of the rewards and positive developments that will come to the state and to party stalwarts who worked for the success of the party.

“I thank the Senate leadership for the honour done to one of our own, while looking forward to more of such,” the Governor said.

Abdulrazaq concluded by wishing Senator Ashiru a successful outing as the new Deputy Senate Leader, just as he prayed for him and all others to continue to work for the success of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President.