Kwara Gov Hailed for AFCON Viewing Centres

At the various AFCON Exclusive viewing centres put together by Kwara State Government, remarkable Nigerians trooped out en masse to cheer the Super Eagles to victory against South Africa– and into the final.

Several stakeholders and residents have been commending Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for providing the platform to galvanise the people to further rally round our beloved country in the ongoing tournament.

The Super Eagles are now in the AFCON final after beating South Africa 4-2 via penalties following the expiration of full time and extra time that ended 1-1.