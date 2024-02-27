Kwara Gov Gives Three Buses to Unilorin

The University of Ilorin has commended the Kwara State Governor, Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman, for the approval and release of three Mass Transit buses to aid the transportation of members of the institution’s community and with a 50% fare reduction for a period of four-week beginning from Monday, March 19, 2024.

In a letter dated February 19, 2024 and signed by the Registrar of the University, Mr Mansur Adeleke Alfanla, the University thanked the Governor for the programme, which he said would reduce the transportation challenges facing many staff and students of the University, particularly those who live off-campus.

He added that the University is particularly grateful to Governor AbdulRazaq for his invaluable support and dedication to the University’s growth and development.

The letter said,”It is no gainsaying the fact that this transportation intervention by His Excellency, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, would go a long way in ameliorating the transportation problems being faced by both students and staff of the University.“