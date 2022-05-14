Kwara Gov Congratulates FUTA’s First Female VC

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has congratulated the newly appointed Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology Akure Professor (Mrs) Adenike Temidayo Oladiji, saying the emergence of the institution’s first female vice chancellor is a boost for gender parity and inclusion.

A Kwaran, Prof Adenike Oladiji of the Department of Biochemistry, University of Ilorin, was announced the eighth substantive Vice Chancellor of the University on Thursday.

“I rejoice with the erudite professor and lovers of gender parity on this feat. It is another important milestone for gender inclusion campaigners and an inspiration to the girl-child. Beyond being an encouragement to the womenfolk, the appointment is indeed a testament to Prof. Oladiji’s years of academic excellence, display of great leadership skills, and hard work,” the Governor said.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Kwara State, I celebrate our own Prof Oladiji on this well-deserving appointment. This is indeed another record breaking appointment that aligns with our administration’s policy on gender inclusion. We are confident that Madam Vice Chancellor will bring her experience and leadership skills to bear in improving the rankings of FUTA in academic, research and innovation, and community services. We wish her resounding successes in this onerous task of building a university for the 21st century.”