Kwara Gov Charges Polytechnic Graduands On Hardwork

Kwara state Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq today at the 28th convocation ceremony of Kwara State Polytechnic described good education and character as the foundation for a great future.

Represented by his Deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi, Governor AbdulRazaq said that accreditation of courses and workers’ welfare is of top priority to his administration. He added that they have embarked on various massive infrastructural upgrades across basic, secondary and tertiary levels.

While speaking about the successes of this administration in education and other sectors, He noted the huge Kwara Polytechnic auditorium which was completed recently after almost two decades of neglect as one of the highlights.

AbdulRazaq admonished the graduands to make the best use of the opportunity of good education received from the Polytechnic. He charged them to be courageous, hard working and be of good character in any field they may find themselves.

‘Today is a historic one for all of us. To the graduands and their lovely parents, it marks a successful milestone. And to the management and staff of Kwara State Polytechnic, and all of us, it is another success story of graduating students who are worthy in learning and character’ he said.

’Fellow citizens, Nigeria must not fail. As we head to another general election, we have a duty to play by the rules, shun violence or any kind, and discuss issues that will deepen good governance. Security is the business of all of us. I urge us to play our roles’ he added.

Governor AbdulRazaq recalled and expressed appreciation to the late former Governor Lt. Col. David Bamigboye who founded the polytechnic in 1972. He also commended all who have made contributions to the growth of Kwara Polytechnic over the years

In his remarks, the rector, Kwara State Polytechnic Doctor Abdul Jimoh Mohammed noted that the polytechnic has continued to grow in all ramifications owing to the immense support of the state government , regular academic calendar, number of accredited programs, relatively low school fees among other notable factors.

The rector noted that seven thousand, seven hundred and eighty-one students are being graduated.

The Chairman Governing Council of Kwara State Polytechnic, Honorable Ahmed Yahaya Yinusa in his address urged the graduands to tap from the abundant entrepreneurial skills gained from the Polytechnic. This he said will launch them into self reliance and complement government’s policies.